Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Al-Hilal down Pachuca to reach last 16 at Club World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Al-Hilal down Pachuca to reach last 16 at Club World Cup

Al-Hilal down Pachuca to reach last 16 at Club World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Al Hilal v Pachuca - Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. - June 26, 2025 Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo scores their second goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steve Roberts
Al-Hilal down Pachuca to reach last 16 at Club World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Al Hilal v Pachuca - Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. - June 26, 2025 Pachuca's Aviles Hurtado in action with Al Hilal's Mohamed Kanno REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Al-Hilal down Pachuca to reach last 16 at Club World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Al Hilal v Pachuca - Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. - June 26, 2025 Pachuca's Alonso Aceves in action IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steve Roberts
Al-Hilal down Pachuca to reach last 16 at Club World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Al Hilal v Pachuca - Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. - June 26, 2025 Al Hilal's Yassine Bounou saves a shot on goal by Pachuca's Salomon Rondon IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steve Roberts
Al-Hilal down Pachuca to reach last 16 at Club World Cup
Jun 26, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; CF Pachuca forward Aviles Hurtado (30) slide tackles Al Hilal FC defender Kalidou Koulibaly (3) during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
27 Jun 2025 11:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN :Al-Hilal beat Mexico's Pachuca 2-0 to reach the knockout stage of the Club World Cup on Thursday, the big-spending Saudi club's first win of the tournament enough to send them through as Group H runners-up behind Real Madrid.

Salem Al-Dawsari opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Marcos Leonardo added the second in stoppage time to send the four-times Asian champions through to a last-16 clash with Manchester City in Orlando on Monday.

Pachuca, already eliminated after losing their first two games, were lively but an Al-Hilal defence superbly marshalled by Kalidou Koulibaly shackled danger man Salomon Rondon and restricted the Mexicans to long-range shots and half chances.

Al-Hilal were guilty of being a bit casual at times, and were given a few scares by Pachuca as they sat deeper to protect their lead in the final quarter, but held on for a victory that gave them five points to Red Bull Salzburg's four.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement