Al-Hilal down Pachuca to reach last 16 at Club World Cup

NASHVILLE, TN :Al-Hilal beat Mexico's Pachuca 2-0 to reach the knockout stage of the Club World Cup on Thursday, the big-spending Saudi club's first win of the tournament enough to send them through as Group H runners-up behind Real Madrid.

Salem Al-Dawsari opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Marcos Leonardo added the second in stoppage time to send the four-times Asian champions through to a last-16 clash with Manchester City in Orlando on Monday.

Pachuca, already eliminated after losing their first two games, were lively but an Al-Hilal defence superbly marshalled by Kalidou Koulibaly shackled danger man Salomon Rondon and restricted the Mexicans to long-range shots and half chances.

Al-Hilal were guilty of being a bit casual at times, and were given a few scares by Pachuca as they sat deeper to protect their lead in the final quarter, but held on for a victory that gave them five points to Red Bull Salzburg's four.