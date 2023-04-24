Logo
Al-Hilal get cup boost before AFC Champions League final
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Asian Champions League Final - Al Hilal v Pohang Steelers - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - November 23, 2021 Al Hilal's Nasser Al-Dosari celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

24 Apr 2023 06:40PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 06:40PM)
Al-Hilal are almost out of the Saudi Pro League title race but got a morale boosting win against rivals Al-Ittihad in the King's Cup semi-final, ahead of their Asian Champions League final first leg against Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan on Saturday.

Al-Hilal won 1-0 thanks to an own goal by Al-Ittihad captain Ahmed Hegazy in extra time on Sunday to reach the cup final where they will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr or lowly Al-Wehda.

It was the second consecutive win for Al-Hilal, who are fourth place in the league standings, seven points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who have two games in hand.

"We have five days until the final (against Urawa), and we can recover on the physical and mental levels. We turned this page and (now we) think about the next (game)," Al-Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf told local SSC TV.

Al-Hilal, who lost 5-3 to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup in February, host Urawa in the first leg on April 29. The second leg will be away at Saitama Stadium on May 6.

Despite Al Hilal's position in the league, they will play in the Asian Champions League next season as last year's Saudi champions, due to changes in the Asian championship's start and end dates.

Source: Reuters

