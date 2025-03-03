Al-Hilal's Cancelo out for two months due to hamstring injury

Al-Hilal defender Joao Cancelo will be out for two months due to a hamstring injury, the Saudi Pro League Champions said on Sunday.

The Portugal International, who joined Al-Hilal in the close season from Manchester City, will miss his country's Nations League quarter-final against Denmark later this month.

"The tests revealed that Joao Cancelo has a hamstring injury, and he will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program for eight weeks," Al-Hilal posted on X.

The former Juventus, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona player has provided 11 assists and scored twice in 31 games across all competitions with Al-Hilal.

Jorge Jesus's side, who are second in the Saudi Pro League with 51 points, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by six points, will face Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan in the last 16 of AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday.