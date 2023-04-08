Al-Hilal's hopes of retaining title fading after 3-0 loss at Al-Shabab

Al-Hilal's faltering bid to retain their Saudi Pro League title has suffered another blow with a 3-0 defeat at third-placed Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab with Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, battling it out for the championship.

Al-Hilal, who had Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar sent off in the 76th minute, conceded three second-half goals that leaves them in fourth spot, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and seven off Al-Nassr with eight matches remaining.

Al-Hilal, who have won the title five times in the last six seasons, including the last three, complained about what they claimed were refereeing errors in their first league defeat by Al-Shabab in eight years.

"This is the only way to stop Al-Hilal ... appointing such a referee (Majed Al-Shamrani)," Al-Hilal's Argentine coach Ramon Diaz told reporters after Friday's game.

Brazilian winger Michel Delgado told SSC TV: "In derby matches, the referee must be at the highest level, but we have seen bad refereeing and he must be punished".

Al-Ittihad are top on 53 points from 22 games, a point ahead of Al-Nassr with Al-Shabab on 47 and Al-Hilal with 45.

Al Hilal, who lost 5-3 to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final in February, will turn their attention to successfully defending their AFC Champions League title when they host Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan in the first leg on April 29.