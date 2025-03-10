Logo
Al-Hilal's Mitrovic misses training due to arrhythmia, says club
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ahli v Al Hilal - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 5, 2024 Al Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

10 Mar 2025 08:04AM
Al-Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic missed training due to an abnormal heart rhythm, the Saudi Pro League champions said on Sunday after local media reported the Serbia striker had been taken to hospital.

Mitrovic returned from a hamstring injury that had kept him out since January and scored in a 2-0 win at Al-Fayha on Friday.

"The medical staff has decided to rest Aleksandar Mitrovic from Sunday's training, due to feeling fatigue and arrhythmias," Al-Hilal said in a statement.

"He will be observed by specialists, as his case will be monitored constantly."

Jorge Jesus's side face Pakhtakor in the second leg of their AFC Champions League Elite last-16 tie on Tuesday after a shock 1-0 loss in Uzbekistan last week.

The Saudi club did not say if Mitrovic would be involved in Tuesday's match. The 30-year-old has scored 13 goals in 14 games in the SPL this season.

Source: Reuters
