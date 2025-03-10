Al-Hilal's Mitrovic misses training due to arrhythmia, says club

Al-Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic missed training due to an abnormal heart rhythm, the Saudi Pro League champions said on Sunday after local media reported the Serbia striker had been taken to hospital.

Mitrovic returned from a hamstring injury that had kept him out since January and scored in a 2-0 win at Al-Fayha on Friday.

"The medical staff has decided to rest Aleksandar Mitrovic from Sunday's training, due to feeling fatigue and arrhythmias," Al-Hilal said in a statement.

"He will be observed by specialists, as his case will be monitored constantly."

Jorge Jesus's side face Pakhtakor in the second leg of their AFC Champions League Elite last-16 tie on Tuesday after a shock 1-0 loss in Uzbekistan last week.

The Saudi club did not say if Mitrovic would be involved in Tuesday's match. The 30-year-old has scored 13 goals in 14 games in the SPL this season.