Al-Hilal's Mitrovic to undergo test in Serbia before resuming group training

Al-Hilal’s injured striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will travel to Serbia for a final check-up as his return to the group training nears, the Saudi Pro League club said on Monday.

The 30-year-old is nursing a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since January 7, although the club initially announced he would be out for three weeks.

“Mitrovic will leave tomorrow morning for Serbia to undergo a final test... with the specialist doctor who supervised his (recovery from the) injury last year, in coordination with the club's medical team,” Al-Hilal said in a statement. “The player will return to Riyadh on February 28.”

Despite the lengthy injury, Mitrovic is sixth on the league’s top scorers list, just four goals behind Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 16.

The Riyadh-based club will take on Al-Kholood on Tuesday, aiming to bounce back after their 4-1 defeat by Al-Ittihad last weekend.

Al-Hilal are second in the standings with 48 points, seven adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad.