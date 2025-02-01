Al-Nassr sign Colombia forward Duran from Aston Villa

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have signed 21-year-old Colombian forward Jhon Duran from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Although finiancial details were not disclosed by either club, British media reported that the deal to sign the Colombia international was worth around 77 million euros ($80.21 million) plus add-ons.

It is the second-highest transfer fee Villa have ever received after winger Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City for a reported fee of 100 million pounds ($124.05 million) in 2021.

"Aston Villa can confirm that Jhon Duran has joined Al Nassr for an undisclosed fee. Everyone at Aston Villa would like to wish Jhon all the best in the next step of his professional career," Villa said in a statement.

Duran, who joined from third tier U.S. club Chicago Fire FC II in 2023, scored 20 goals in 78 appearances for the Birmingham-based side.

Capped 15 times for his country, Duran will link-up with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr, who are third in the Saudi Pro League standings with 38 points from 18 matches.

In July, Duran appeared to be on the verge of signing for West Ham United, with British media reports saying he had agreed personal terms ahead of a move worth 35 million pounds.

The switch never materialised and the Colombian then scored four league goals after coming off the bench in their first six games, including winners against West Ham United, Leicester City and Everton.

A runner-up with Colombia at the 2024 Copa America, Duran has netted 12 goals in all competitions, including seven in the Premier League.

Regular starter Ollie Watkins, who netted 27 times across all competitions last season and has 10 Premier League goals this campaign, was also linked with move to rivals Arsenal but Unai Emery said the English striker is happy to stay.

Villa are eighth in the Premier League with 37 points from 23 matches and have also sealed a spot in the Champions League last 16.

($1 = 0.9600 euros)($1 = 0.8061 pounds)