Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dies at 82
An aerial view of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 3, 2008. The famous racetrack, known as the "Brickyard", is home to the annual Indy 500 car race. (File photo: Reuters/Jason Reed)

10 Dec 2021 07:09PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 07:13PM)
Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser has died at the age of 82 after a long illness, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said on Friday (Dec 10).

Unser was one of only four drivers to win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing". His older brother Bobby, a three-time winner, died in May.

They remain the only brothers to win the race.

Al Unser won in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987, while Bobby Unser won in 1968, 1975 and 1981.

"Rest in peace big Al. 4 time winner of the Indianapolis 500, an absolute master of the Brickyard and a gentleman," said three-time winner Dario Franchitti on Twitter.

Source: Reuters/kg

