Alaphilippe to defend title at World Championships after crash in Vuelta
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - 2022 Tour de France Presentation - Palais des Congres, Paris, France - October 14, 2021 Julian Alaphilippe during the presentation for the 2022 Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

13 Sep 2022 05:31PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 05:31PM)
Julian Alaphilippe will defend his road race title at the World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, the French Cycling Federation said on Tuesday, after he dislocated his right shoulder in a crash in the Vuelta a Espana this month.

Alaphilippe's participation had been in doubt after the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider suffered a crash in stage 11 on the Vuelta.

However, the French federation said Alaphilippe will lead their men's selection at the world championships, set to be held from Sept. 18-25.

Alaphilippe won the world title in 2020 in Imola, Italy and in Leuven, Belgium in 2021.

Source: Reuters

