Alaves relegated, Cadiz earn lifeline by drawing with Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v Real Madrid - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - May 15, 2022 Cadiz players acknowledge the fans after the match REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v Real Madrid - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - May 15, 2022 Cadiz's Ruben Sobrino scores their first goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v Real Madrid - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - May 15, 2022 Cadiz's Fali in action with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v Real Madrid - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - May 15, 2022 Cadiz's Alvaro Negredo has his penalty saved by Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v Real Madrid - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - May 15, 2022 Real Madrid's Eden Hazard in action with Cadiz's Iza REUTERS/Jon Nazca
16 May 2022 05:57AM (Updated: 16 May 2022 05:57AM)
Alaves were relegated from LaLiga on Sunday following a 3-1 defeat by Levante, while a Ruben Sobrino strike earned Cadiz a reprieve as they kept alive their slim hopes of avoiding the drop with a 1-1 home draw with champions Real Madrid.

While already relegated Levante sealed Alaves fate, Cadiz earned a lifeline.

The draw with Real kept them level on 36 points with Mallorca, who leapfrogged Cadiz into 17th place following a 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano thanks to a stoppage time strike from Abdon Prats.

Three clubs, Granada, Mallorca and Cadiz, are still in the running to join Levante and Alaves as teams relegated from LaLiga this season.

But with 16th-placed Granada a point ahead on 37 and Mallorca having a superior head-to-head record with Cadiz, Sergio's team remain the favourites for the drop.

In the two league meetings between Mallorca and Cadiz this season, the teams drew 1-1 in October before Mallorca won 2-1 in the reverse fixture in February.

To preserve their top-flight status next season, Cadiz will need to have a better result than either Mallorca or Granada in their final fixture of the season next Sunday.

Cadiz will face bottom club Alaves, while Granada and Mallorca take on Espanyol and Osasuna respectively.

Source: Reuters

