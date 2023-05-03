Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna

Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 2, 2023 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 2, 2023 FC Barcelona's Raphinha and Jordi Alba celebrate after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 2, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 2, 2023 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action with Osasuna's Aitor Fernandez and Unai Garcia REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 2, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele in action with Osasuna's Iker Benito REUTERS/Albert Gea
03 May 2023 03:45AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 03:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : Barcelona defender Jordi Alba came off the bench to strike late on and secure a 1-0 victory over a 10-man Osasuna at Camp Nou on Tuesday as the home side moved a step closer to clinching their 27th LaLiga title.

Barca moved to 82 points from 33 matches and extended their lead to 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid, who play at fourth-place Real Sociedad later on Tuesday.

Following defender Jorge Herrando's red card for a foul on Pedri midway through the first-half, Osasuna managed to hang on until the 85th minute, when Robert Lewandowski crossed to Frenkie de Jong, who nodded the ball to Alba who hit a left footed strike into the net.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.