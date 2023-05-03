Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna

BARCELONA : Barcelona defender Jordi Alba came off the bench to strike late on and secure a 1-0 victory over a 10-man Osasuna at Camp Nou on Tuesday as the home side moved a step closer to clinching their 27th LaLiga title.

Barca moved to 82 points from 33 matches and extended their lead to 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid, who play at fourth-place Real Sociedad later on Tuesday.

Following defender Jorge Herrando's red card for a foul on Pedri midway through the first-half, Osasuna managed to hang on until the 85th minute, when Robert Lewandowski crossed to Frenkie de Jong, who nodded the ball to Alba who hit a left footed strike into the net.