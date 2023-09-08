Logo
Albania draw 1-1 against group leaders Czech Republic in Euro qualifier
08 Sep 2023 04:58AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2023 05:05AM)
PRAGUE: Albania snatched a 1-1 draw against Group E leaders Czech Republic on Thursday (Sep 7) in their Euro 2024 qualifier after Nedim Bajrami cancelled out a second-half Vaclav Cerny strike.

The Czechs opened the scoring in the 56th minute, after a dull first half, when captain Tomas Soucek dribbled into the box and laid off a pass for Cerny whose left-footed shot beat the keeper and withstood a VAR check for offside.

The home side kept up the pressure but Albania struck back 10 minutes later when Bajrami scooped up the ball after Alex Kral lost possession just outside the penalty area and fired into the top corner to level.

The Czechs lead Group E on 8 points, followed by Albania on 7. In other group play on Thursday, Poland beat the Faroe Islands 2-0 to climb into third place on six points.

Source: Reuters

