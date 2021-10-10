Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Albania win away to keep alive unlikely World Cup dream
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Albania win away to keep alive unlikely World Cup dream

Albania win away to keep alive unlikely World Cup dream
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Hungary v Albania - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - October 9, 2021 Albania's Rey Manaj in action with Hungary's Endre Botka REUTERS/Marton Monus
Albania win away to keep alive unlikely World Cup dream
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Hungary v Albania - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - October 9, 2021 Hungary's Loic Nego in action with Albania's Lorenc Trashi REUTERS/Marton Monus
Albania win away to keep alive unlikely World Cup dream
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Hungary v Albania - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - October 9, 2021 Hungary's Endre Botka in action with Albania's Myrto Uzuni REUTERS/Marton Monus
Albania win away to keep alive unlikely World Cup dream
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Hungary v Albania - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - October 9, 2021 Hungary's Peter Gulacsi and Adam Nagy look on REUTERS/Marton Monus
Albania win away to keep alive unlikely World Cup dream
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Hungary v Albania - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - October 9, 2021 Albania's Myrto Uzuni reacts REUTERS/Marton Monus
10 Oct 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 05:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST: Armando Broja scored 10 minutes from time to hand Albania an upset 1-0 away victory over Hungary in Budapest on Saturday (Oct 9) and keep up their hopes of an unlikely World Cup qualification.

The English-born Broja, who is on loan at Southampton from Chelsea, scored for a second successive Group I game against Hungary after also netting a dramatic late winner in last month's 1-0 home success in Elbasan.

The game was played behind closed doors at the Puskas Arena after Hungary were fined and given a stadium ban after the racist abuse of England players in their World Cup qualifying clash last month.

The points kept Albania in second place in Group I, one ahead of Poland, who were 5-0 winners over San Marino, and four behind leaders England, who won easily at Andorra.

Albania, who used to be one of the whipping boys of European football, now have the opportunity of moving even closer to the minimum of a playoff berth in March if they beat Poland in their next match in Tirana on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us