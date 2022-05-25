Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Albanian police arrest 60 fans before Conference League final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Albanian police arrest 60 fans before Conference League final

Albanian police arrest 60 fans before Conference League final

Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - Previews - Tirana, Albania - May 24, 2022 Fans in Tirana ahead of the Final REUTERS/Marko Djurica

25 May 2022 01:31PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 01:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TIRANA : Police in Albania said 10 officers were injured while trying to stop fans from Feyenoord and Roma fighting ahead of Wednesday's Europa Conference League final in Tirana.

"As a result of the violence from the fans of both teams, 10 police officers were injured and a police car was damaged," Albanian police said in a statement.

The police were attacked by fans wielding glass bottles, sticks, stones and other objects, it added.

"Police have taken 60 people from both fan groups, 48 Italians and 12 Dutch, to the station."

The final is one of the biggest sporting events ever hosted by Albania, with authorities declaring Wednesday a public holiday and closing the main roads in the capital.

With the venue for the final having a capacity of only 21,690, thousands of fans of the Dutch and Italian sides are expected to watch the game in two different fan zones.

Police said they have taken measures to prevent outbreaks of violence during the day of the match.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us