Sport

Albirex Niigata win Singapore Premier League with victory over Lion City Sailors
Sport

Albirex Niigata win Singapore Premier League with victory over Lion City Sailors

Albirex Niigata win Singapore Premier League with victory over Lion City Sailors

Albirex Niigata's Kodai Tanaka celebrates scoring a goal against the Lion City Sailors in the Singapore Premier League. (Photo: Facebook/AIA Singapore Premier League)

08 Oct 2022 07:44AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2022 07:44AM)
SINGAPORE: Albirex Niigata won the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on Friday (Oct 7) after defeating defending champions Lion City Sailors FC in a top-of-table clash.

Heading to Jalan Besar Stadium with a four-point lead, a victory would seal a fifth league title with two matches to play. 

Albirex rose to the occasion with a 4-2 win against the second-placed Lion City Sailors, driven by a hat-trick from SPL top scorer Kodai Tanaka, who took his season's tally to 31 goals.

Nineteen-year-old Ilhan Fandi also made the scoresheet, opening proceedings with a well-taken volley in the fifth minute.

Albirex Niigata added to their previous four league triumphs in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020, capping a late resurgence to the season after not having topped the table after a Matchweek until the 24th round.

Despite the disappointment of losing the title at their home ground, the result confirmed a qualifying berth in the East Region for next season’s Asian Football Confederation Champions League for the Lion City Sailors.

Source: CNA/nh(gr)

