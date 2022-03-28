Logo
Albon handed three-place grid drop for Australia
Albon handed three-place grid drop for Australia

28 Mar 2022 05:31AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 06:07AM)
JEDDAH: Williams driver Alex Albon will have a three-place grid drop at next month's Australian Grand Prix for causing a collision with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in Sunday's second round of the season in Saudi Arabia.

Race stewards found the Thai "wholly or predominantly to blame" for the lap 48 incident and also handed him two penalty points.

Albon was trying to overtake Stroll on the inside and braked late into turn one at Jeddah's Corniche street circuit, locking up and making contact.

The Williams driver then retired with a front right puncture.

"We were trying to fight our way into the points at the end and I went for the move with Lance. He made a strong defence and unfortunately, we made contact," said Albon.

Both teams remain without a point after the opening two races.

Source: Reuters

