Albornoz to miss Argentina’s Rugby Championship tests in Australia

BUENOS AIRES :Argentina will be without first-choice flyhalf Tomas Albornoz for their two Rugby Championship clashes against Australia next month after he dislocated a finger at the weekend, the Argentine Rugby Union said on Sunday.

Albornoz went off early on Saturday after a teammate stood on his hand in open play in Argentina’s historic 29-23 win over New Zealand in Buenos Aires.

It was the first home victory for the Pumas over the All Blacks and handed Argentina hope of being Rugby Championship contenders this season.

But the 27-year-old Albornoz being sidelined for the clashes in Townsville on September 6 and Sydney one week later will be a huge blow considering he has played a huge part in the team's recent success.

