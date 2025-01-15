Alcaraz aiming for 'serve bot' status at Australian Open

MELBOURNE : After clubbing 14 aces in a whirlwind victory at the Australian Open on Wednesday, Carlos Alcaraz made no secret of his aspirations for his retooled serve.

"Am I a serve bot?" Alcaraz scribbled on a camera lens at Margaret Court Arena where he thrashed Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0 6-1 6-4 to reach the third round.

Serving has been on the four-times Grand Slam champion's mind at Melbourne Park after tweaking his motion in the off-season.

He was not thrilled with its performance in his first round win against Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko where he landed less than 60 per cent of his first serves and had six aces.

Wednesday's figures were more encouraging for the meticulous Spaniard, who more than doubled the ace count and won 32 out of 36 points (89 per cent) on his first serve.

It came after a long service training session with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Tuesday.

"I felt more comfortable on it, yes. I think the serve's about confidence and feelings," he told reporters.

"Today I felt great. The throw of the ball was great today, which it helps a lot in the serve today."

Though having won the French Open and a second Wimbledon crown last year with his previous serving action, Alcaraz was unhappy with its accuracy and overall strain on the body.

The new movement is a little more relaxed with a looser wrist to try to improve timing.

Alcaraz said he still has much improve on if he wants to rival the top "serve bots" like American Reilly Opelka and Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

As third seed with four Grand Slam titles under his belt, Alcaraz would seem a shoo-in for centre court scheduling at Melbourne Park but has played both his matches this year at Margaret Court Arena.

Players can submit their preferences to organisers but there are no guarantees they will be accommodated.

Alcaraz said he would rather play on Rod Laver Arena's centre court, where women's double defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and 10-times champion Novak Djokovic had the early slots on Wednesday.

But he was content to keep playing on the lesser courts if it meant an early night's sleep.

"Obviously I want to play on Rod Laver, but we have to see the schedule, as well. As I said many times, I don't like to play night sessions."