Logo
Logo

Sport

Alcaraz and Zverev to play 2027 Laver Cup, organisers say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alcaraz and Zverev to play 2027 Laver Cup, organisers say

Alcaraz and Zverev to play 2027 Laver Cup, organisers say

Tennis - Laver Cup - O2 Arena, London, Britain - September 27, 2026 Team Europe's Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz celebrate after winning the Laver Cup REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

11 Nov 2026 02:07AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 10 : Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are the first players confirmed to represent Europe at the 2027 Laver Cup in Los Angeles, organisers announced on Tuesday, as the team bids for a record-extending seventh title.

The 10th edition of the tournament will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles from September 24-26.

Team World is made up of players from outside Europe. The annual tournament, launched in 2017, is intended to be tennis's equivalent of golf's Ryder Cup.

World number one Zverev will make a record eighth Laver Cup appearance in Los Angeles, having been part of Team Europe's six title-winning campaigns since making his debut at the inaugural event in Prague in 2017.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The German delivered the decisive points in this year's 13-5 victory over Team World in London and also sealed triumphs in Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019 and Boston in 2021, when he teamed up with Andrey Rublev in the doubles.

"I've been part of Laver Cup since the very beginning and it's become one of my favourite weeks of the year," Zverev said in a statement.

Alcaraz will make his fourth consecutive appearance after debuting in Berlin in 2024, where he beat Taylor Fritz to secure the title.

"I’m really happy to be coming back for my fourth Laver Cup and to be playing alongside Sascha again,” Alcaraz added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement