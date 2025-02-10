Alcaraz overcomes De Minaur to take Rotterdam title

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands : World number three Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first indoor title when he beat Australian third seed Alex de Minaur 6-4 3-6 6-2 in the Rotterdam Open final on Sunday.

The four-times Grand Slam winner, who began the 2025 season with a quarter-final defeat by Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, won his 17th ATP Tour career title, his first indoor.

The Spanish top seed broke De Minaur in the third game of the ATP 500 tournament showpiece clash, before losing serve himself as the opening was levelled at 4-4. Alcaraz, however, broke in the next game and then took the first set.

De Minaur powered to a 3-0 lead in the second, which went with serve until the Australian levelled the match.

Alcaraz, pushed into a decider for the third time this week, took control when he broke for a 4-2 lead and proved ruthless as he took the title on his debut event in Rotterdam.

The Spaniard beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 in the semi-finals on Saturday when last year's runner-up De Minaur dismantled Italian Mattia Bellucci 6-1 6-2 to reach the final.