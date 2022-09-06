Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alcaraz beats Cilic in late-night thriller to set up Sinner clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alcaraz beats Cilic in late-night thriller to set up Sinner clash

Alcaraz beats Cilic in late-night thriller to set up Sinner clash
Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates after winning a game in the fifth set against Marin Cilic (CRO) (not pictured) on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Alcaraz beats Cilic in late-night thriller to set up Sinner clash
Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reaches for a backhand against Marin Cilic (CRO) (not pictured) on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Alcaraz beats Cilic in late-night thriller to set up Sinner clash
Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Marin Cilic (CRO) hits a backhand against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (not pictured) on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Alcaraz beats Cilic in late-night thriller to set up Sinner clash
Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Marin Cilic (CRO) hits a backhand against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (not pictured) on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Alcaraz beats Cilic in late-night thriller to set up Sinner clash
Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA;Marin Cilic (CRO) shakes hands with fans while leaving the court after his match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (not pictured) on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
06 Sep 2022 02:55PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 02:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat 2014 champion Marin Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 at the U.S. Open on Monday to set up a next generation quarter-final clash against Jannik Sinner.

After battling for three hours and 53 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the roof was closed due to rain, Alcaraz, 19, dropped to his knees in jubilation after sealing the contest on his first match point when Cilic's return hit the net.

The sizeable crowd on the main showcourt gave the players a standing ovation with the clock striking 2.24 a.m., a couple of minutes short of the latest ever finish at the New York Grand Slam.

Alcaraz's victory over the 15th-seeded Croatian ensured there will be a new men's Grand Slam champion on Sunday and also kept the Spaniard in contention to become the youngest world number one when the ATP rankings are updated after the final.

The third seed will next meet 21-year-old Italian Sinner, seeded 11th, for a maiden Grand Slam semi-final spot.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.