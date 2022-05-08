Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 7, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic congratulates Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia after he won their semi final match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 7, 2022 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia celebrates winning his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 7, 2022 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia shakes hands with Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning their semi final match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 7, 2022 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia reacts during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 7, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
08 May 2022 04:09AM (Updated: 08 May 2022 04:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz came from behind to beat world number one Novak Djokovic 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(5) to reach the Madrid Open final on Saturday.

Djokovic, who has yet to win a title this season, rallied from a break down to take the opening set in a tie-breaker and the 34-year-old looked dangerous on his serve as he won 2️1 straight points on it in the opener.

But Alcaraz, who turned 19 this week, showed resilience in the second set as he clawed his way back into the contest, saving a break point and holding for 6-5 before breaking Djokovic to force a decider.

The crowd in the Spanish capital got to their feet when Alcaraz completed his comeback, edging out Djokovic in the deciding tiebreak to become the first player to beat Rafa Nadal and Djokovic at the same claycourt event.

"This gives me a lot of confidence to play the final tomorrow," said Alcaraz after the match which lasted three hours and 35 minutes.

"I know that I played a really good game, and for the rest of the season I think I am able to play against the best players in the world and beat them as well, so it gives me a lot of confidence."

Alcaraz showed his all-round ability throughout in his first meeting with Djokovic, pinning the Serbian back with his huge groundstrokes and using his trademark drop shots.

He struck 51 winners to Djokovic's 24 as his aggressive style troubled the world number one.

Bidding for his second Masters 1000 title, Alcaraz will play either defending champion Alexander Zverev or fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us