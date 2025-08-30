Alcaraz brushes aside mid-match knee concern to reach US Open fourth round

NEW YORK :Second seed Carlos Alcaraz overcame a mid-match worry over his knee to swat aside Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-4 6-0 in the U.S. Open third round on Friday, claiming his 80th Grand Slam win.

The Spaniard has been on an extraordinary run, with a 42-2 record since April, and pushed on after taking a second-set medical timeout on Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a meeting with either Benjamin Bonzi or Arthur Rinderknech, both of France.

"It's just a precaution that I asked for the physio," Alcaraz said after the match, tamping down concerns. "I'm feeling good."

The 2022 champion took control of the first set immediately, breaking Darderi with a forehand winner in the second game and again on set point when his opponent hit the ball into the net.

Darderi had three double faults before dropping serve with a backhand error in the fourth game of the second set but found his competitive spirit when he broke back from the baseline in the seventh.

Alcaraz took a medical timeout with the physio after the ninth game, telling the staff member that he had begun to feel something wrong with his right knee earlier in the set.

The concern was short-lived as Darderi committed another double-fault on set point and Alcaraz then broke with an expertly placed backhand and a forehand winner in the second and fourth games of the final set.

"I just played such great tennis, great performance in general, so I'm just really proud about it," said Alcaraz, who took the win as Darderi put the ball out on match point.