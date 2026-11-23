TURIN, Italy, Nov 22 : Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz powered past world number one Alexander Zverev 6-2 7-6(7) on Sunday to win his maiden ATP Finals title.

The Spaniard, who came back at the US Open after a four-month break due to a wrist injury, saved three set points in the tiebreak before completing his 14th consecutive victory and ending the year with a third straight title, having also triumphed in Vienna and Paris.

The 23-year-old, who has already completed the career Grand Slam, secured the biggest tour title that had eluded him after finishing runner-up at the ATP Finals last year.

He initially faced little resistance from a sluggish Zverev, who had not dropped a set en route to the final. The German struggled with his usually booming serve and made 19 unforced errors in the first set.

He recovered from a break down to force a tiebreak in the second set but could not prevent Alcaraz from sealing victory. The defeat brought an end to the German's most successful season, in which he won his first two Grand Slam titles and rose to the top of the world rankings.