Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking

Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking
Tennis - ATP 500 - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 25, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Australia's Alex de Minaur Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking
Tennis - ATP 500 - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 25, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his final match against Australia's Alex de Minaur Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking
Tennis - ATP 500 - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 25, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Australia's Alex de Minaur Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking
Tennis - ATP 500 - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 25, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Australia's Alex de Minaur Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
25 Jun 2023 10:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Spain's Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning as he comfortably beat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 to claim the Queen's Club title on Sunday and return to world number one.

In baking temperatures, the 20-year-old had too much firepower for his wily Australian opponent as he claimed his first grasscourt title in impressive fashion.

It was only Alcaraz's third tournament on grass, but the way he marched through the draw augurs well for his prospects at Wimbledon where he will be seeded number one.

De Minaur, the first Australian to reach the London final since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006, had chances for a break of serve when leading 4-3 in the opening set but could not take them.

Alcaraz then broke serve in the following game before wrapping up the set on serve.

De Minaur double-faulted to hand over a service game early in the second set and there was no way the muscular Spaniard was going to pass up the opportunity to claim the title.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.