TURIN, Italy, Nov 21 : Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American Ben Shelton 3-6 6-3 7-6(1) in their ATP Finals semi-final to charge into Sunday's showcase for the second consecutive year.

Alcaraz, beaten by Shelton in the US Open quarter-finals on the Spaniard's return from a four-month injury break, stretched his winning run to 13 matches and will now face world number one Alexander Zverev, who beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-6(0) 6-4.

"I was a little bit frustrated at the beginning because I didn't start the match the way I wanted to," said Alcaraz, unbeaten on indoor courts this season.

"Just happy that I came back in the second set playing such great tennis, step by step, focused on all my things and ended up playing good tennis. The third set was even closer."

Shelton, making his second consecutive appearance in the season finale, grabbed an early break to race to a 3-0 lead.

Alcaraz, whose fitness had come under scrutiny after he left the court with strapping on his left leg following ​Wednesday's win over Medvedev, had his thigh wrapped heavily against Shelton.

He upped his game and started moving the American around more, engaging him in longer rallies. He earned two break points at 4-2 but could not convert either with Shelton's booming serve getting him out of trouble.

The world number four fired a second-serve ace on his first set point to move ahead but Alcaraz went 5-3 up in the second before serving out the second set.

The pair traded blows in the third set before Alcaraz eased through the tiebreak, sealing the win with a return winner.

Zverev, who has yet to drop a set en route to the final, had a somewhat easier job against Medvedev.

The Russian had dropped just three points on serve as the pair went into a first set tiebreak but his game then fell apart as he failed to win a single point.

Both held serve early in the second set until Zverev snatched a break to go 4-3 up.

The German had fired 16 aces until then but showed some nerves, double-faulting twice while serving for the match, before pulling himself together and finishing the job on his first match point.