Alcaraz focused on steady improvement, not top ranking

World number three Carlos Alcaraz said reclaiming top spot in the rankings is not his top priority over the next few months as the Spaniard looks to avoid any additional pressure in the search for his best form.

Alcaraz hammered Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of Indian Wells, where the 21-year-old is gunning for a third successive title to match Roger Federer (2004-06) and Novak Djokovic (2014-16) in achieving the feat.

While Alcaraz cannot leapfrog the top-ranked Jannik Sinner and number two Alexander Zverev by winning the trophy this week, it could leave him primed to make his move during the European claycourt swing where he will defend his French Open crown.

"I'm not thinking much about recovering the number one in two or three months. That could make me feel extra pressure," Alcaraz, who previously held top spot for 36 weeks, told reporters.

Alcaraz will be among the main contenders at tournaments in the coming weeks with Italian Sinner serving a doping ban until May 4, but the Spaniard said he will take things day by day.

"If I'm doing the right things, if I'm focused on every day and the things I have to improve, the result is going to be there and then the number one is going to come after," he added.

"Right now, I'm focused on this tournament, Indian Wells, and I want to still play good tennis. Hopefully make the final or lift the trophy. That's my goal here."

Up next for the four-times Grand Slam champion is Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

"He's playing great. I don't know which surface is his favourite, clay or hardcourt. He plays really well on both. Even grass, too," Alcaraz said.

"That means he's a complete player. He can play really good tennis on every surface ... I'll have to be really focused on my tennis. I'll try to play aggressively with passion.

"It's going to be a difficult one."