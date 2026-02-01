Alcaraz hails Djokovic, savours first Australian Open title

MELBOURNE, Feb 1 : Carlos Alcaraz praised Novak Djokovic as an inspiration and gave a shout-out to compatriot Rafa Nadal after downing the Serbian great in four sets on Sunday to claim his first Australian Open title.

Alcaraz, 22, celebrated becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four majors after overhauling Djokovic 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 at floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

"You're talking about how I'm doing the things, amazing things, but what you're doing is really inspiring," the Spaniard said at the trophy ceremony after grabbing the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

"Not only for the tennis players, but the athletes, all the persons around the world. And for me, as well.

"For me, I just enjoyed so much watching you play. It's been an honour sharing the locker (room)."

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion and a two-time Australian Open winner, was front row at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday and grinned as he watched his compatriot rally from a set down to become the second Spaniard to claim the title.

"It's a bit weird seeing Rafa in the stands," Alcaraz said, addressing Nadal.

"I think it's the first time as a professional because I know you watched me when I was 14 or 15 years old.

"It's such an honour playing in front of you, we had great battles on the court and it was an honour sharing the court with you. Thank you for being here."