Alcaraz hopes to learn from mistakes ahead of Paul quarter-final

PARIS :Carlos Alcaraz eliminated "dumb mistakes" from his game to see off Ben Shelton on Sunday and hoped to learn from his experience to avoid another tough workout when he plays American Tommy Paul in the French Open quarter-finals.

The defending champion was put through the wringer in his third-round match by Damir Dzumhur and was unable to show his usual aggressive side against Shelton, who dragged him into battle before losing 7-6(8) 6-3 4-6 6-4.

"I was really focused and trying to show my good tennis, playing aggressively, hitting great shots," Alcaraz said.

"In the beginning it was difficult for me to play at that level. I just tried to play more solid than aggressive. Probably I made dumb mistakes that I had to go for it all the time. I found the right way in the match.

"I tried to keep it in that direction, but tennis is like that. One round you're playing against one opponent and the next round you're playing a totally different game so you have to get used to the game from the opponent."

While Shelton may not be the most natural player on clay, Paul represents a different kettle of fish and Alcaraz said he was aware of what could be in store for him when they meet in the last eight.

"I remember that every match I've played against him he was really tough. In Grand Slams, in Masters 1000s, all tournaments I've played against him it wasn't easy at all," Alcaraz said.

"I lost a few matches against him as well. He's in the quarter-finals of another Grand Slam, so his level is really high right now. He has a lot of confidence, I'm pretty sure. It's going to be an interesting match.

"I'll try to keep going, trying to be better. I'll try to learn from the mistakes I made today. I'm not going to make the same against Tommy, but I think for the people it's going to be a really interesting match to watch."