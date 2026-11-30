BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 29 : Carlos Alcaraz drew Spain level with defending champions Italy in the Davis Cup final as the seven-time Grand Slam champion outplayed Flavio Cobolli for a 6-2 7-6(4) win in Bologna on Sunday.

The pressure was on the world number three after an inspired Lorenzo Musetti hit back to beat Spanish youngster Rafael Jodar 6-7(4) 6-2 6-1 in the opening singles, but he responded in style to set up a doubles decider.

Team captains David Ferrer and Filippo Volandri were yet to confirm their doubles pairs for the showdown.

World number seven Cobolli had lost both his singles this week in Italy's wins against South Korea and Czech Republic and both his previous meetings with Alcaraz.

Despite fervent home support, he was outclassed for much of the match until some late resistance when he broke the Spaniard's serve to force a second-set tiebreak.

But Alcaraz, who is desperate to add the Davis Cup to his glittering list of career achievements, stayed cool to continue his staggering late-season form with a 16th successive victory.

Musetti produced a stunning display of shot-making to eclipse the 20-year-old Jodar who had battled back from 5-2 down to take the opening set.

Jodar also grabbed an early break in the second set but Musetti found another level to the delight of the partisan crowd inside the BolognaFiere. Musetti reeled off nine successive games to take control as Jodar's resistance faded.

Italy, unbeaten in the competition since 2023, are bidding to become the first nation since the United States in the early 1970s to win four consecutive Davis Cup crowns, while Spain are chasing a first title since 2019.

Spain lost to Italy in last year's final.