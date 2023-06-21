Logo
Sport

Alcaraz made to sweat on Queen's Club debut
Tennis - ATP 500 - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 20, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his round of 32 match against France's Arthur Rinderknech Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Tennis - ATP 500 - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 20, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with France's Arthur Rinderknech after winning his round of 32 match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Tennis - ATP 500 - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 20, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his round of 32 match against France's Arthur Rinderknech Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Tennis - ATP 500 - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 20, 2023 France's Arthur Rinderknech in action during his round of 32 match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
21 Jun 2023 12:52AM (Updated: 21 Jun 2023 01:18AM)
LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz secured a hard-fought 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) win over Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech on his Queen's Club debut on Tuesday (Jun 20), bouncing back from a disappointing French Open.

The Spaniard, who will be one of the main contenders at the Queen's grasscourt tournament and Wimbledon next month, survived a wobble in the third set and then won the tiebreak.

Rinderknech, ranked 87th, came in as a lucky loser after the withdrawal of compatriot Arthur Fils and put up a memorable fight to make the Spaniard sweat in the first round clash.

"It was a very tough match, very difficult for me," Alcaraz said. "You know the grass is tough but I like to play here. It's a tournament that I wanted to play and it's given me a very good performance.

"I have never played a tournament except Wimbledon on grass and I wanted to play here as I couldn't play on grass at home so I came here to practice. I felt very good, but I would say I will be better in the next round," he added

The 20-year-old, who slipped to world number two after suffering cramps during his semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, will try to reclaim top spot even though he is playing in only his third career grasscourt tournament.

Alcaraz will face Czech Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

Source: Reuters

