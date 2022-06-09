Logo
Alcaraz to miss Wimbledon tune-up event with elbow issue
FILE PHOTO: May 31, 2022; Paris, France; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts to a point during his match against Alexander Zverev (GER) on day 10 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

09 Jun 2022 03:40AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 03:47AM)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will miss next week's Wimbledon tune-up event at Queen's Club in London due to a slight elbow issue, the 19-year-old said on Wednesday.

Alcaraz, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, reached the quarter-finals at the French Open last month, becoming the youngest player in 29 years to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals after also making the US Open last eight.

"As u all know, I was super excited to play at @QueensTennis but a slight elbow issue means I can't! I hope to be there in 2023 ... see u all in the UK in a few days!" the world number seven tweeted.

The teenager, who won back-to-back titles in Barcelona and Madrid on clay, will look to continue his good form on grass ahead of Wimbledon which begins on Jun 27.

Source: Reuters

