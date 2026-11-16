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Alcaraz outclasses Tiafoe at ATP Finals to stretch winning run
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Alcaraz outclasses Tiafoe at ATP Finals to stretch winning run

Alcaraz outclasses Tiafoe at ATP Finals to stretch winning run
Tennis - ATP Finals - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 16, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his group stage match against Francis Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Alcaraz outclasses Tiafoe at ATP Finals to stretch winning run
Tennis - ATP Finals - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 16, 2026 Francis Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts during his group stage match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Alcaraz outclasses Tiafoe at ATP Finals to stretch winning run
Tennis - ATP Finals - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 16, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hugs Francis Tiafoe of the U.S. after winning his group stage match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
16 Nov 2026 10:35PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2026 10:42PM)
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TURIN, Nov 16 : Second seed Carlos Alcaraz powered past American Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2 in just over an hour at the ATP Finals on Monday to stretch his winning run to 10 matches.

Tiafoe's baseline game was no match for Alcaraz's power and movement, with the world number three dominant from the start following back-to-back titles in Vienna and the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz has won three titles since returning to the tour at the US Open after a break of nearly five months due to a wrist injury.

The 2025 finalist quick charged into a 4-0 lead as the American world number eight was left looking helpless against Alcaraz' versatile play. In a near flawless first set, the Spaniard won 93 per cent of points on his first serve and a perfect 100 per cent on his second. 

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Before Tiafoe, making his ATP Finals debut, had time to react he was down a set and a break after half an hour.

He did earn three break points at 3-2 but could not make them count with Alcaraz holding and breaking again after a superb rally and down-the-line winner to make it 5-2. He served out the set in the next game.

Italy's Flavio Cobolli faces Daniil Medvedev in the other group match on Monday at the season-ending tournament.

Source: Reuters
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