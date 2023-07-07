Logo
Sport

Alcaraz overcomes Muller despite error-strewn performance
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match against France's Alexandre Muller REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 France's Alexandre Muller in action during his second round match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match against France’s Alexandre Muller REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 France’s Alexandre Muller during his second round match against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match against France’s Alexandre Muller REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
07 Jul 2023 11:22PM
LONDON : Top seed Carlos Alcaraz cantered into the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-4 7-6(2) 6-3 win over 84th-ranked Alexandre Muller on Friday, putting on an entertaining if error-strewn performance for an appreciative Centre Court crowd.

Frenchman Muller, 26, who has spent most of his professional career on the second-tier challenger circuit, took advantage of his 20-year-old opponent producing an uncharacteristic number of unforced errors, 41 in all.

But the smiling young Spaniard's all-round game, a mixture of power and exquisite touch tennis, was just too strong for the 84th-ranked Muller.

After breaking serve in the seventh game, Alcaraz won the first set on his fourth set point with a big serve.

He raced into a 6-0 lead in the second-set tiebreak before conceding a couple of points then winning with it with a glorious half-volley.

Alcaraz, who made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, produced a searing passing shot to break serve in the ninth game of the final set and wrapped up the match on his own serve with a forehand winner.

Source: Reuters

