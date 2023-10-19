Logo
Alcaraz pulls out of Basel with injury
Alcaraz pulls out of Basel with injury

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 9, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his round of 32 match against Britain's Dan Evans REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

19 Oct 2023 02:05AM
World number two Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from this month's Swiss Indoors championships in Basel due to injury, organisers said on Wednesday.

Alcaraz's withdrawal is a blow to his hopes of gaining ground on Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings, with the top-ranked Serbian next in action at the Paris Masters beginning on Oct. 30.

"Alcaraz had to cancel his start at the Swiss Indoors (October 21-29) today due to an injury," organisers said in a statement.

"According to his doctor's bulletin, the world number two is suffering from an inflammation of the sole of his left foot and problems in his gluteal muscles."

Two-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, 20, was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov in the Shanghai Masters round of 16 earlier this month.

Source: Reuters

