Alcaraz quells Struff challenge to march on at Wimbledon

LONDON :Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz was given another tough litmus test by plucky German Jan-Lennard Struff but the second seed battled his way to a 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory and reached the fourth round on Friday.

An off-colour Alcaraz had flirted with danger in his five-set opener against Italian veteran Fabio Fognini before mowing down British hope Oliver Tarvet in the last round, begging the question of which avatar of the Spaniard would turn up.

The 22-year-old, who was taken the distance by Struff before winning their meeting at the All England Club in 2022, began the match with a double fault and sprayed errors on Centre Court but rediscovered his rhythm to book a clash with Andrey Rublev.

"I knew that it was going to be really, really difficult," Alcaraz said. "I had to be really focused on every side, on my service games and the return.

"His game suits the grass - big serves, getting to the net as much as he can. So I'm just really pleased about everything that I've done today, fighting, running, making great shots.

"I tried to make the most of the opportunities he gave me in the match and I'm proud about getting the win in four sets."

Alcaraz saved two breakpoints in his second service game and then broke for a 3-1 lead, gaining the foothold he needed in the match before wrapping up the opening stanza on serve, hitting a huge ace on set point.

But in a Jekyll and Hyde type switch, with shadows engulfing the main showcourt, the five-times Grand Slam winner surrendered the next set as Struff recovered an early break and went on to level the match comfortably.

An untimely double fault from Struff in the second game of the third set gave Alcaraz the platform to re-establish his lead and the twice Wimbledon champion never looked back from there until he closed it out with another big serve.

"I was suffering in every service game that I did... 0-30s and breakpoints down. It was stressful. Every time he could push me, he did. I was trying to survive," Alcaraz said.

After going to deuce in each of his first four service games in the fourth set, Alcaraz pounced on Struff's sloppiness at the net when the German missed a simple volley, before pulling away with a break and completing his 21st straight tour-level win.

"He missed that volley... I still can't believe that I'm standing here 6-4," Alcaraz added.