Logo
Logo

Sport

Alcaraz rallies past Munar into Japan Open final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alcaraz rallies past Munar into Japan Open final

Alcaraz rallies past Munar into Japan Open final
Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 5, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Spain's Jaume Munar REUTERS/Manami Yamada
Alcaraz rallies past Munar into Japan Open final
Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 5, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his semi final match against Spain's Jaume Munar REUTERS/Manami Yamada
Alcaraz rallies past Munar into Japan Open final
Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 5, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz embraces Spain's Jaume Munar after winning his semi final match REUTERS/Manami Yamada
Alcaraz rallies past Munar into Japan Open final
Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 5, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his semi final match against Spain's Jaume Munar REUTERS/Manami Yamada
Alcaraz rallies past Munar into Japan Open final
Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 5, 2026 Spain's Jaume Munar in action during his semi final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Manami Yamada
05 Oct 2026 06:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 5 : Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame early wobbles on his serve to outclass fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 5-7 6-3 6-1 and reach the Japan Open final on Monday, taking a step towards his first singles title after his comeback from a wrist injury.

Alcaraz completed the career Grand Slam by capturing the Australian Open title in February but sustained the injury two months later, and he only returned at the US Open, where a quarter-final run hinted at a swift return to form.

The 23-year-old, who moved through the gears during Team Europe's triumphant Laver Cup campaign last month, was cruising against Munar in Tokyo at 5-4 before gifting the opening set to his opponent with two shaky service games.

After a sluggish start to the next set, Alcaraz raised his level to force a decider and the seven-times major champion wore Munar down with stunning shot-making to set up a title clash with either Jiri Lehecka or Valentin Vacherot on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement