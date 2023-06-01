Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alcaraz sees off Daniel to reach French Open third round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alcaraz sees off Daniel to reach French Open third round

Alcaraz sees off Daniel to reach French Open third round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his second round match against Japan's Taro Daniel REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Alcaraz sees off Daniel to reach French Open third round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his second round match against Japan's Taro Daniel REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Alcaraz sees off Daniel to reach French Open third round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his second round match against Japan's Taro Daniel REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Alcaraz sees off Daniel to reach French Open third round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz gives a hug to Japan's Taro Daniel after winning his second round match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Alcaraz sees off Daniel to reach French Open third round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 Japan's Taro Daniel during his second round match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
01 Jun 2023 01:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Carlos Alcaraz came through a tricky early test at the French Open with flying colours, as the world number one sealed a 6-1 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory over Japan's Taro Daniel on Wednesday to reach the third round.

Alcaraz enjoyed a dominant opening win over Flavio Cobolli in his first match as the top seed in a Grand Slam and the 20-year-old made another blistering start against Daniel to ease through the first set on the back of two breaks.

Daniel pounced early in the next to grab a 3-0 lead before Alcaraz got on the board. He continued to batter the suddenly error-prone Spaniard with some relentless hitting from the baseline before levelling the contest.

But the Japanese player, who is ranked 112, was quickly on the back foot again as Alcaraz regained focus to break early and close out the third set in style conceding only one game late on.

With normal service having resumed, Alcaraz closed out the match on serve to book an encounter with Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.