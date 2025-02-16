Alcaraz snatches late win for Everton against Crystal Palace

LONDON : Everton's Premier League revival under manager David Moyes continued on Saturday as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park thanks to a late winner from Carlos Alcaraz.

Moyes' side overcame any fatigue from their dramatic draw with Liverpool on Wednesday at Goodison Park and were able to profit twice from some poor Palace defending, with striker Beto bagging his second goal in as many games.

The win pushed Everton up two places to 13th in the table and marked Moyes' fourth win in six league games since returning as manager in early January. They are now equal with Palace on 30 points but one spot behind on goal difference.

It was another poor home result for Palace who, despite finding some form in recent months, have still only won two of their league matches at Selhurst Park all season.