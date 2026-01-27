Alcaraz tames De Minaur to reach Australian Open semi-finals

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 : Carlos Alcaraz charged into the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time in his career with a dominant 7-5 6-2 6-1 victory over local favourite Alex de Minaur on Tuesday, keeping his bid for a career Grand Slam alive at Melbourne Park.

The 22-year-old swapped extravagance for efficiency at Rod Laver Arena to extinguish the hopes of sixth seed De Minaur, who was aiming to end a five-decade Australian wait for a homegrown men's champion at the tournament.

Six-times major winner Alcaraz broke De Minaur early to take a 3-0 lead, but his retooled serve came under scrutiny in the fifth game when he faced three break points.

De Minaur retrieved relentlessly and broke back to level, before recovering another break in the ninth game and delighting the centre court crowd by holding in the next, but some loose points allowed Alcaraz to edge a gripping opening set.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Alcaraz began the second set as he did the first and the top seed was in no mood to let the advantage slip this time, hitting two rasping backhand crosscourt winners to go ahead 5-2 and tighten his grip on the match.

A deflated De Minaur surrendered serve early in the third set and Alcaraz did not look back, wrapping up the victory and securing a clash with third seed Alexander Zverev.