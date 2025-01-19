Alcaraz through to quarter-finals after Draper retires

MELBOURNE : Carlos Alcaraz reached his second Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday when his opponent Jack Draper retired injured when trailing 7-5 6-1.

Spaniard Alcaraz was well on top in the afternoon match at Rod Laver Arena against the Briton, who took a lengthy time-out between the sets.

The four-times Grand Slam champion will meet the winner of Novak Djokovic and Jiri Lehecka, who play in the evening session.

"This is not the way that I want to get through to the next round. I'm just happy to play another quarter-final here in Australia," Alcaraz said on court.

"But really sorry for Jack. He doesn't deserve to get injured. He couldn't prepare the start of the season well."