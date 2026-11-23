Nov 23 : Carlos Alcaraz began the year facing questions over his split with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, but the Spaniard has answered them emphatically by completing the career Grand Slam and adding the elusive ATP Finals title to his collection.

Alcaraz made an early statement at the Australian Open, where victory a few months shy of his 23rd birthday made him the youngest man to win all four majors, but his momentum was halted by a wrist injury that kept him out for nearly five months.

Since returning at the US Open in late August, the world number three has made up for lost time in a superb late-season charge that culminated in Sunday's triumph in Turin, where he beat top-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-2 7-6(7) in the final.

By winning the ATP Tour's season-ender, Alcaraz joins Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to secure the career Grand Slam and ATP Finals title.

"This one is special. This one means the world to me, to my team, to my family," Alcaraz, who lost to Jannik Sinner in last year's final, told reporters.

"They know how hard I have been chasing this moment, this trophy, this tournament.

"It's difficult to put into words, to be honest. I'm really proud of everything I've done this week with my team ... without them, it wouldn't be possible to lift this trophy."

NEW CHAPTER

Ferrero's departure in December 2025 ended a seven-year partnership that yielded 24 titles for Alcaraz, with Samuel Lopez taking charge as head coach and the player's brother Alvaro assuming greater responsibility.

Alcaraz said the new setup had proved crucial during his lengthy injury layoff.

"At some point I realised how good I have to feel off the court in my life to go and hit the practice court with anger, with motivation," he added.

"They made a really good job off the court, coming from the injury, always saying positive things. They helped me during the matches, practices and when we were not on the tennis court."

Four of the Spaniard's six titles this year have come since he returned from injury, with triumphs in Tokyo and Vienna followed by victories at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

Despite his remarkable finish to the ATP season, Alcaraz said he could not consider himself the world's top player.

"Everybody thinks they're the number one," he said.

"When you hit the practice court, when you hit the match, it's important to have that confidence yourself. But the number one is Sascha (Zverev). He deserves it."

Alcaraz has one prize left to chase this year as he heads to the Davis Cup Final 8 with Spain this week seeking his first title in the team competition.