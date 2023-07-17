Alcaraz urges Spain's King Felipe to support him more often after Wimbledon glory

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz told Spain's King Felipe VI to come to more of his matches after the monarch watched his compatriot end Novak Djokovic's reign as Wimbledon champion in an epic final on Sunday (Jul 16).

Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim his first Wimbledon title and second at the majors.

The 20-year-old Spaniard's tireless display wore down Djokovic over four hours and 42 minutes, with the champion admitting he took inspiration from the presence of the King in the royal box.

"It's special to play in front of royalty. King Felipe, I am really proud that you are here supporting me," Alcaraz said during his post-match interview on Centre Court.

"When I played in front of you twice, twice I won, I hope you are coming more! It is really special and I have to thank you for coming and supporting."

As well as the King's support, Alcaraz, who won the US Open last year, enjoyed huge backing from the majority of the Centre Court crowd, who roared him to victory in the final set.

Now he is a champion, the world number one will be able to visit Wimbledon whenever he wants - as long as he remembers his membership card.

"It's such an iconic club. I know Roger Federer had trouble getting in without the card! I have to bring the card," he said.

"It's really special to be a member of this amazing club. I will come for sure."