Alcaraz watches from sidelines as teenage brother shines in Madrid

April 30 : Carlos Alcaraz swapped his racket for a spectator's seat at the Madrid Open on Thursday, watching his 14-year-old brother Jaime earn a straight-sets win that showcased the family's talent.

Sidelined by a wrist injury that has ruled him out of Madrid, Rome and the French Open, the 22-year-old world number two followed closely as Jaime claimed a 6-3 6-3 win over seeded opponent Pol Mas in the under-16 event.

The teenager, playing on a wildcard, produced moments that drew murmurs of recognition from courtside observers.

A delicate drop shot by Jaime, a signature element of his brother's game, brought a smile to proud Carlos, who sat with a brace on his right wrist.

The injury that has disrupted Carlos' clay-court season, including his planned title defence in Paris, also limited his celebrations. He applauded his brother's shots but was unable to fully clap because of the wrist issue.

Carlos' presence transformed what might have been a routine junior match into something of an occasion, with spectators gathering around the court as Jaime sealed victory.

Carlos' enforced absence in a blow to his clay-court campaign has grabbed the headlines but attention briefly shifted to his brother, whose composed display offered an early glimpse of what the next generation of the Alcaraz family has to offer.