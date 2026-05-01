Logo
Logo

Sport

Alcaraz watches from sidelines as teenage brother shines in Madrid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alcaraz watches from sidelines as teenage brother shines in Madrid

Alcaraz watches from sidelines as teenage brother shines in Madrid

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Hyundai Card Super Match - Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner - Inspire Arena, Incheon, South Korea - January 10, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his Hyundai Card Super Match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon/File Photo

01 May 2026 04:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 30 : Carlos Alcaraz swapped his racket for a spectator's seat at the Madrid Open on Thursday, watching his 14-year-old brother Jaime earn a straight-sets win that showcased the family's talent.

Sidelined by a wrist injury that has ruled him out of Madrid, Rome and the French Open, the 22-year-old world number two followed closely as Jaime claimed a 6-3 6-3 win over seeded opponent Pol Mas in the under-16 event.

The teenager, playing on a wildcard, produced moments that drew murmurs of recognition from courtside observers.

A delicate drop shot by Jaime, a signature element of his brother's game, brought a smile to proud Carlos, who sat with a brace on his right wrist.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The injury that has disrupted Carlos' clay-court season, including his planned title defence in Paris, also limited his celebrations. He applauded his brother's shots but was unable to fully clap because of the wrist issue.

Carlos' presence transformed what might have been a routine junior match into something of an occasion, with spectators gathering around the court as Jaime sealed victory.

Carlos' enforced absence in a blow to his clay-court campaign has grabbed the headlines but attention briefly shifted to his brother, whose composed display offered an early glimpse of what the next generation of the Alcaraz family has to offer.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement