Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia claim maiden MotoGP win in Argentina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia claim maiden MotoGP win in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia claim maiden MotoGP win in Argentina
MotoGP - Grand Prix of Argentina - Autodromo Internacional, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina - April 3, 2022 Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro during the warm up before the race REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia claim maiden MotoGP win in Argentina
MotoGP - Grand Prix of Argentina - Autodromo Internacional, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina - April 3, 2022 Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro in action during the race REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia claim maiden MotoGP win in Argentina
MotoGP - Grand Prix of Argentina - Autodromo Internacional, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina - April 3, 2022 Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro during the warm up before the race REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
04 Apr 2022 03:09AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 03:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina : Aleix Espargaro claimed his maiden MotoGP win at the Argentine Grand Prix on Sunday with an intense ride which also gave Aprilia their first ever victory in the MotoGP era.

Pole sitter Espargaro, competing in his 200th MotoGP race, was overtaken before the first turn after Jorge Martin had a perfect launch off the line as both riders managed to get away and built a two-second gap on the rest of the field.

The two traded places repeatedly at the front but Espargaro finally reclaimed the lead when he made an overtaking move stick with five laps to go while the battle also allowed Suzuki's Alex Rins to cut the deficit to less than a second.

But Espargaro held on to take the chequered flag at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit ahead of Martin while Rins finished third, which ensured nine different riders have finished on the podium after three races this season.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us