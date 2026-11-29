Nov 29 : Alex Marquez will miss his brother Marc's farewell MotoGP race at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday after being hospitalised with severe bronchospasm, his team Gresini Racing said in a statement.

• "A severe bronchospasm has forced the rider to leave the circuit and be transported to the 9 de Octubre Hospital," MotoGP chief medical officer Dr Angel Charte said in a statement.

• Sunday's Valencia GP marks the end of Marc Marquez's career, with the Spaniard set to lift his eighth MotoGP championship.

• Alex Marquez, who won the Spanish Grand Prix in April, is set to finish eighth overall.