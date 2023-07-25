US team liberated after winning equal pay battle: Alex Morgan

AUCKLAND: Alex Morgan said on Tuesday (Jul 25) her United States team felt liberated after winning their fight for equal pay and can now focus on pursuing an unprecedented third straight Women's World Cup crown.

One of the best-known players in women's football, the 34-year-old hopes that other national teams will also eventually win their own battles for pay parity.

"Any time you take your focus off playing and what your job is, that is distractions that are unnecessary," the forward told reporters in Auckland.

"So not having distractions like having to fight for equal pay and working conditions moving forward, at all, ever again, it feels really good.

"I hope that will soon be the case for all of the players around the world at international level."

The US team, led by their highest-profile names like Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, filed a complaint several years ago against the US Soccer Federation alleging wage discrimination.

Their fight eventually led to a landmark collective-bargaining deal that was announced in May 2022 and meant the US men's and women's teams would evenly share World Cup prize money.