Alexander-Arnold dropped, Rashford recalled in Tuchel's England squad

LONDON :England have left defender Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia but have brought back Marcus Rashford, with coach Thomas Tuchel citing fierce competition for places.

Barcelona's on-loan striker Rashford and midfielder Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace return to the squad, along with Manchester City centre-back John Stones, who missed much of last season through injury.

"We decided for a tighter, more competitive squad ..." Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

"There is no doubt I am a big fan of Trent and Jack Grealish," the German added, having also left the on-loan Everton winger out of the squad.

"Big players and big personalities, always in the mix. I know both are desperate ... The competition is up. They will stay in the mix. They (need to) have more rhythm."

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence have been called up for the first time after impressive starts to the season.

Tuchel called the Stones decision "a no-brainer," saying he brings "the full package."

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Burnley full back Kyle Walker and striker Ivan Toney of Saudi club Al-Ahli were all left out. Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham are missing due to injury.

Group K leaders England play Andorra at Villa Park on September 6 and Serbia three days later in Belgrade.

TOUGH START

The 26-year-old Alexander-Arnold has had a difficult start to his La Liga career, losing his starting place last week to Dani Carvajal.

He was part of Tuchel's squad for June games against Andorra and Senegal, but the manager warned then that Alexander-Arnold must work on the defensive side of his game.

"I can see that sometimes he relies heavily on his offensive contributions and gives not so much emphasis on the defensive discipline and effort," Tuchel said then.

"If he wants to have this impact in the English national team then he has to take the defensive part very, very seriously."

The players will report to St George's Park on Tuesday, as Tuchel has given them Monday's transfer deadline day off.

"We feel very well equipped now," the 52-year-old said of his squad. "The plan is absolutely clear what we want to do and hopefully the spectators can feel that. The emphasis is to play with freedom and hunger and win a title."

England, runners-up at the 2024 European Championship, have a maximum nine points so far, having picked up wins over Albania, Latvia and Andorra in Tuchel's first three games.

Albania are in second place with five points from four matches ahead of Serbia and Latvia, who each have four points after two and three games respectively.

Andorra are bottom, having lost their first four matches.

The campaign's remaining fixtures are in October and November with England looking to secure a place at next year's World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The group winners qualify directly for the finals, with the runners-up entering the playoffs.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins