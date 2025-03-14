Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Liverpool squad for Sunday's League Cup final

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool boss Arne Slot will not have Trent Alexander-Arnold available when they defend their League Cup title against Newcastle United on Sunday at Wembley in a blow to a squad already missing two defenders through injury.

Alexander-Arnold hobbled off the pitch during Tuesday's Champions League last-16 loss to Paris St Germain with an ankle injury.

"Trent is indeed not available. He will not be there at the final," Slot told reporters on Friday. "But he's still to be assessed for how long it's going to take. We do expect him back before the end of the season."

Slot is hopeful that Ibrahima Konate will be fit to play on Sunday, when Liverpool, who defeated Chelsea in last year's League Cup final, look to hoist their first silverware of the season.

Konate was substituted during extra time against PSG and Slot said the centre back would be assessed after training later on Friday.

"With Ibou, we expected only it to be that he was tired or he had some cramps so we are hoping and are expecting that he will be ready to play Sunday again," Slot said. "We didn't train yesterday – we had a day off – and the day before was recovery. I expect him to train with us today, but let's see how it is."

Liverpool are already without right back Conor Bradley and defender Joe Gomez due to hamstring injuries.

Fans were tipped off to Alexander-Arnold's absence earlier on Friday when the 26-year-old was left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad.

While Liverpool could win two trophies this season as they also have a huge lead in the Premier League title race, the heartbreak of their Champions League elimination cannot be eased by a victory on Sunday, Slot said.

"If we win or lose the final, there will be disappointment that we lost against Paris St Germain, we are out of that tournament," the Dutchman said.

"But you play games like this to win it, and that's what we're going to try to do. And we're really looking forward to it, to playing a final again, because you cannot take a final for granted, especially not in this country with so many good teams involved in every cup competition.

"So we're looking forward that we are part of it, and if you are part of it, of course you want and try to win it. But that's probably what Newcastle wants as well."

Alexander-Arnold, forward Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk are all in the final months of their contracts, with no sign of extensions from Liverpool evident.

Van Dijk, who English media reports say is weighing a large contract offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, had little to say when asked about contract negotiations after Tuesday's loss.

"I still have no idea at the moment... Talks aren't on hold, nothing's on hold," the defender had said.

When asked about Van Dijk's comments, Slot said: "The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season, and all the rest, these talks about contracts, that's not what I do over here."